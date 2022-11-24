Faithfull the Brand

Emory Midi Dress Black

$309.00

Buy Now Review It

At Faithfull the Brand

A classic style perfect for your next event or everyday wear, the Emory Midi Dress features a flattering, elasticated bodice, wide over the shoulder straps and a gathered midi length skirt. Hand-dyed in a timeless plan Black, the Emory Midi is the perfect balance between easy-wearing and effortless femininity. Proudly crafted from our environmentally responsible Linen - EUROPEAN FLAX® & OEKO-TEX100® Certified for breathability and comfort.