United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Faithfull the Brand
Emory Midi Dress Black
$309.00
At Faithfull the Brand
A classic style perfect for your next event or everyday wear, the Emory Midi Dress features a flattering, elasticated bodice, wide over the shoulder straps and a gathered midi length skirt. Hand-dyed in a timeless plan Black, the Emory Midi is the perfect balance between easy-wearing and effortless femininity. Proudly crafted from our environmentally responsible Linen - EUROPEAN FLAX® & OEKO-TEX100® Certified for breathability and comfort.