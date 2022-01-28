Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
Face Theory
Emolliating Olive Squalane O7
£12.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Face Theory
Emolliating Olive Squalane O7
Need a few alternatives?
Nip + Fab
Vitamin C Fix Concentrate Extreme 3%
BUY
£19.95
£24.95
FeelUnique
The Ordinary
Ascorbyl Glycoside Solution 12%
BUY
£8.90
Cult Beauty
Face Theory
Emolliating Olive Squalane O7
BUY
£12.99
Face Theory
Shiseido
Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate Serum With Imugeneration Technology™
BUY
$75.00
Nordstrom
More from Face Theory
Face Theory
Lumizela Azelaic Acid Serum A15
BUY
£21.99
Face Theory
Face Theory
Regenacalm Serum S1 Pro
BUY
£18.39
£22.99
Face Theory
Face Theory
Ocuwake Eye Cream Eye1
BUY
£11.99
£15.99
Face Theory
Face Theory
Relaxing Night Cream M10
BUY
£11.99
Face Theory
More from Skin Care
Decree
Sos Revitalising Mask
BUY
£20.00
Cult Beauty
Pixi
Glow Mud Mask
BUY
£18.00
Boots
The Ordinary
Salicylic Acid 2% Masque
BUY
£19.00
Boots
Biossance
Squalane & Probiotic Gel Moisturiser
BUY
£40.00
Cult Beauty
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted