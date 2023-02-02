Design Within Reach

Emmy Sofa

At Design Within Reach

A family affair Based in Brooklyn, Egg Collective was founded in 2011 by designers Stephanie Beamer, Crystal Ellis and Hillary Petrie. The trio adeptly meld their individual areas of expertise, including art, architecture, and woodworking, into sculptural, heirloom-quality modern furniture that evokes their own histories and memories. Beamer’s cousin Mary Elizabeth – named after her grandmother and fondly known as Emmy – inspired the Emmy Sofa (2019). Reflecting its namesake’s brightness and strength of character, the sofa is tailored but relaxed, with a curved frame that creates cozy corners in which to curl up. Baffled back cushions with a feather-silk fill add just the right amount of support. “The Emmy speaks to multiple generations,” says Beamer. “Youthful yet mature, it resonates with a sense of modernism and tradition. It’s a place to feel at home.” Made in Canada. Relaxed but tailored appearance. Curved frame creates cozy corners to curl up in. Baffled back cushions with a feather-silk blend. Visually interesting from all angles. Family-Friendly Description: Smooth edges and flexible foam core