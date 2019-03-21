West Elm

Emmerson® Reclaimed Wood Bed - Natural

$1399.00

Buy Now Review It

At West Elm

Rustic meets relaxed. Made from unfinished reclaimed pine certified to Forest Stewardship Council® (FSC) standards, the Emmerson® Bed shows the knots and natural imperfections that make each piece subtly one of a kind. This contract-grade item is manufactured to meet the demands of commercial use in addition to residential. See more. Your purchase of this FSC-certified product helps support forests and ecosystems worldwide. Learn more. Solid reclaimed pine in a water-based finish. The reclaimed pine comes from a variety of sources, including shipping pallets and packing crates. Each piece tells the story of its previous life, often marked by scratches, color variations, stains, repair patches and natural imperfections that only add to its beauty. Unfinished wood has a rugged surface texture that will soften with age and use. Individual wooden slats; middle support leg. Accommodates most standard mattresses; box spring optional. Imported. Twin size is online/catalog only.