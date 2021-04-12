United States
Next
Emma Willis Wrap Dress
£52.00
At Next
Brighten up your wardrobe with this head-turning maxi-length dress, part of our exclusive Emma Willis collection. With a wrapover detail at the front, it's designed to flatter with elbow-length puffed sleeves, a soft collar and a ruffle-trim skirt. Wear yours with everything from sneakers to strappy sandals. Other colour available. Petite side neck to hem 53.5" / 136cm. Machine washable. 100% Viscose.