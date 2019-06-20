Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Universal Standard
Emma Pants
$110.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Universal Standard
Tailored to perfection, these high-waisted plaid pants are a modern twist on retro workwear. Smart, sharp, and sophisticated, these pants are made from a new fabric with the perfect amount of hidden stretch for a perfect fit and comfort.
Featured in 1 story
18 Palazzo Pants For The Easiest, Breeziest Summer
by
Emily Ruane
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Rachel Comey
Indium Pants
$426.00
from
Rachel Comey
BUY
DETAILS
Chic Wish
Wide Leg Cropped Pants In Dark Grey
$59.42
from
Chic Wish
BUY
DETAILS
Lane Bryant
Lena Tailored Stretch Chalk Stripe Wide Leg Pant
$69.95
from
Lane Bryant
BUY
DETAILS
Forever 21
Elasticized Back Culottes
$19.90
from
Forever 21
BUY
More from Universal Standard
DETAILS
Universal Standard
Bae Boyfriend Crop Jeans
$80.00
from
Universal Standard
BUY
DETAILS
Universal Standard
Logan High Rise 5 Pocket Vintage Jeans
$90.00
from
Universal Standard
BUY
DETAILS
Universal Standard
Michelle Cupro Shirt Dress
$130.00
from
Universal Standard
BUY
DETAILS
Universal Standard
Seine High Rise Skinny Jeans 32 Inch
$90.00
from
Universal Standard
BUY
More from Pants
DETAILS
We The Free
Mesa Cord Hiphugger Jeans
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Vince
Wide-leg Pleated Pull-on Pants
$295.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Cropped Utility Pants
$120.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Everlane
The Straight Leg Crop
$68.00
from
Everlane
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted