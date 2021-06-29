Emma Lewisham

Emma Lewisham Skin Reset Serum

Skin Reset has reached cult status for its out-of-this-world performance. It is scientifically proven to outperform the most recognised and luxurious vitamin C and brightening products on the market* Innovative, award winning and efficacious. Skin Reset has been named the must-have treatment for repairing lacklustre skin, hyperpigmentation, and delivering the most radiant, glowing and even-toned complexion. It refines skin texture, unifies uneven skin tone, and reveals a glowing and ultra-radiant complexion. Its unprecedented performance stems from 5 years of meticulous scientific research, to discover the most synergistic and powerful combination and concentration of 24 natural actives from around the globe. Our proprietary formula includes innovative plant stem cells, phytonutrients, omegas, fatty acids, and 12 sources of brightening vitamins (including the gold standard cellular extracted vitamin C) to repair, prevent and even the skin’s complexion. The luxurious scientific-backed formula is also effective at minimising the visible signs of skin ageing - accelerating cell turnover and boosting the production of fibroblast cells*, to restore an all-round beautiful complexion. 100% natural, naturally derived and one natural identical (vitamin B3) ingredients.