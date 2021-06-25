Frankies Bikinis

Emma Cheeky High Leg One Piece Swimsuit

$175.00 $140.00

Buy Now Review It

At Frankies Bikinis

Description The Emma one piece swimsuit will be your go-to girl, guaranteed. Featuring front and back cut outs with a high leg, plunging v-neck, and cheeky coverage. With a center cinched detail, this piece gives your girls the push up they deserve. This sexy one piece swimsuit is a must for your swimwear collection. Details 80% Nylon + 20% Spandex Cheeky Coverage