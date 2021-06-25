United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Frankies Bikinis
Emma Cheeky High Leg One Piece Swimsuit
$175.00$140.00
At Frankies Bikinis
Description The Emma one piece swimsuit will be your go-to girl, guaranteed. Featuring front and back cut outs with a high leg, plunging v-neck, and cheeky coverage. With a center cinched detail, this piece gives your girls the push up they deserve. This sexy one piece swimsuit is a must for your swimwear collection. Details 80% Nylon + 20% Spandex Cheeky Coverage