Scrunchie Thong bottom with thicker straps to hug your hips. Flattering on every body type. In Rose, a shimmery mauve pink Lined with hand-dyed power mesh for a lightweight and soft hand feel that molds to your body. 4-Way Stretch 80% Nylon, 20% Spandex Fabric is milled locally in Indonesia to reduce footprint Wash cold, Hang dry Made in Bali Jane is wearing a size XS/S top and XS bottom. Natalie is wearing a size XL top and small bottom. Size Guide