DHP
Emily Tufted Oversized Armchair
$209.99$116.80
At Walmart
Add this unique accent chair to any room for a touch of modern that ties your decor together. The tufted back and seating add a sophisticated look, with striking angled chrome legs that give a glimmer of brilliance. Thie piece can be conveniently opened for a lounging experience and paired with the Emily Convertible Futon or Emily Chaise Lounger for extra seating and sleeping space.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Now House by Jonathan Adler
Loop Upholstered Storage Ottoman, Cannes Silver
$298.00$238.40
fromAmazon