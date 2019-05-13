DHP

Emily Tufted Oversized Armchair

$209.99 $116.80

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Add this unique accent chair to any room for a touch of modern that ties your decor together. The tufted back and seating add a sophisticated look, with striking angled chrome legs that give a glimmer of brilliance. Thie piece can be conveniently opened for a lounging experience and paired with the Emily Convertible Futon or Emily Chaise Lounger for extra seating and sleeping space.