Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Intimates
Honey Birdette
Emily Toffee Thong
$70.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Honey Birdette
Need a few alternatives?
Lorals
Sheer Pleasure Bikinis - 4 Pack
BUY
$25.00
Lorals
Honey Birdette
Emily Toffee Thong
BUY
$70.00
Honey Birdette
Honey Birdette
Emily Toffee Bustier
BUY
$185.00
Honey Birdette
TomboyX
Essentials Soft Bra - Fruit Salad
BUY
$32.00
TomboyX
More from Honey Birdette
Honey Birdette
Emily Toffee Thong
BUY
$70.00
Honey Birdette
Honey Birdette
Whitney Rainbow Bodysuit
BUY
$155.00
Honey Birdette
Honey Birdette
Salted Caramel Soy Massage Candle
BUY
$30.00
Honey Birdette
More from Intimates
Lorals
Sheer Pleasure Bikinis - 4 Pack
BUY
$25.00
Lorals
Honey Birdette
Emily Toffee Thong
BUY
$70.00
Honey Birdette
Honey Birdette
Emily Toffee Bustier
BUY
$185.00
Honey Birdette
TomboyX
Essentials Soft Bra - Fruit Salad
BUY
$32.00
TomboyX
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted