Urban Outfitters

Emily Smocked Off-the-shoulder Midi Dress

$89.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Daydreaming of future plans in this must-have midi dress from Urban Outfitters in a sweet floral print. Fitted through the smocked bodice with ruffle trim and smocked cap sleeves that sit off the shoulder. Complete with a full skirt for an irresistibly breezy finish.