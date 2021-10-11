Corpse Bride X Makeup Revolution

Emily Lipstick

£5.00

New Arrival! You are cordially invited to the union of the year, it’s the enchanting Revolution x Corpse Bride collection! It's time to party like the skeletons downstairs and find your perfect match with these haunting products. Are you ready to say 'I do' to the dark-haired temptress?​ You may kiss the bride! The perfect finishing touch for a bridal look or a haunting Halloween transformation; the Revolution x Corpse Bride Lipsticks will give you a 'jubiliciously lovely' pout. Available in three daring shades, and embossed with skulls, these lipsticks are a MUST for any Corpse Bride fan. Try them all and complete your collection: EMILY - a matte pink VICTOR - a matte nude VICTORIA - a matte red. Wear alone or swipe your favourite revolution Lip gloss over the top for a high shine finish! The Revolution x Corpse Bride Makeup Bag is the perfect match to keep your Lipsticks together and take them with you on the go.