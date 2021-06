Universal Standard

Emily Cupro Maxi Dress

$168.00

Buy Now Review It

At Universal Standard

Meet Emily. Our favorite silky stretch cupro - now in an elegant maxi dress. Designed with a loose fit in mind, this dress features chevron seams along the front and easy side pockets. It's perfect for any dressed up or dressed down occasion and is as chic as it is comfortable. Fit: Loose, Model: 5'6" wearing S_14-16