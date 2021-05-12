Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Plus
Tops
Staud
Emilia Top | Camel Es
$135.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Staud
The Emilia Top is the perfect basic cotton merino knit tank top. Pairs perfectly with the Mitchell Pant.
Need a few alternatives?
Staud
Emilia Top | Camel Es
BUY
$135.00
Staud
Wild Fable
Women's Short Sleeve V-neck Cropped Boxy T-shirt
BUY
$8.00
Target
Missguided
Plus Size Brown Brushed Zebra Shacket
BUY
$74.00
Misguided
Forever 21+
Plus Size Drawstring Tube Top
BUY
$9.00
$12.99
Forever21
More from Staud
Staud
Shoko Sweater | Biscotti White Es
BUY
$165.00
Staud
Staud
Mitchell Pant | Camel Es
BUY
$165.00
Staud
Staud
Emilia Top | Camel Es
BUY
$135.00
Staud
Staud
Giorgiana Dress | Good Luck Pup Es
BUY
$325.00
Staud
More from Tops
Staud
Emilia Top | Camel Es
BUY
$135.00
Staud
Wild Fable
Women's Short Sleeve V-neck Cropped Boxy T-shirt
BUY
$8.00
Target
Missguided
Plus Size Brown Brushed Zebra Shacket
BUY
$74.00
Misguided
Forever 21+
Plus Size Drawstring Tube Top
BUY
$9.00
$12.99
Forever21
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted