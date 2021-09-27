Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Wray
Emi Tee – Berry Check
$85.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Wray
A soft and stretchy long sleeve tee in our plumy dark brown & warm berry pink Berry Check print.
Need a few alternatives?
H&M
Ribbed Turtleneck Top
BUY
£12.99
H&M
Rouje
Maurine Sweater
BUY
£150.00
Rouje
Coperni
Cutout Ribbed-knit Sweater
BUY
£320.00
Net-A-Porter
Cult Gaia
Kenzie Cut-out Stretch-knit Top
BUY
£145.00
Selfridges
More from Wray
Wray
Shirt Jacket - Lazy Daisy
BUY
$265.00
Wray
Wray
Josephine Dress - Tomatillo
BUY
$288.00
Wray
Wray
Nikki Dress - Algae Swirl
BUY
$175.00
Wray
Wray
Virgo Dress - Midnight Daisy
BUY
$245.00
Wray
More from Tops
H&M
Ribbed Turtleneck Top
BUY
£12.99
H&M
Rouje
Maurine Sweater
BUY
£150.00
Rouje
Coperni
Cutout Ribbed-knit Sweater
BUY
£320.00
Net-A-Porter
Cult Gaia
Kenzie Cut-out Stretch-knit Top
BUY
£145.00
Selfridges
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted