Emery Low-rise Workwear Pant

$89.00 $49.99

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 69650422; Color Code: 007 BDG pants with workwear-inspired hardware and contrasting stitching throughout. Cut with a low-rise and a relaxed straight leg that puddles slightly at the hem. Zip fly and double-button closure at the front. Complete with side-zips at the hems. Urban Outfitters exclusive. Features - Pants with allover cargo detailing by BDG - Low-rise style with a baggy straight leg that puddles at the hem - Double-button closure with a zip fly; pockets at the back and sides - UO exclusive Content + Care - 59% Cotton, 40% polyester, 1% spandex - Machine wash - Imported Size + Fit - Model in Black is 5’8" and wearing size 4 - Measurements taken from size 6 - Waist: 31" - Rise: 9.5" - Inseam: 32" - Leg opening: 20" BDG Giving classics an original twist, BDG is UO's exclusive collection of denim and elevated basics. From high-waisted jeans, ripped jeans and cargo jeans to oversized denim jackets, the staples you'll keep reaching for are waiting for you here.