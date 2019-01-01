Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Citizens of Humanity
Emerson Slim Boyfriend Jeans
$238.00
$158.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
More from Citizens of Humanity
DETAILS
Citizens of Humanity
Bailey Frayed Denim Shorts
$250.00
from
Moda Operandi
BUY
DETAILS
Citizens of Humanity
Charlotte High Rise Straight Jeans
$268.00
$214.40
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Citizens of Humanity
Flavie Trouser Jean
$238.00
from
Citizens of Humanity
BUY
DETAILS
Citizens of Humanity
Charlotte High Rise Straight Jeans
$268.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted