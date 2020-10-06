Refinery29

Emerie Collection Luxury Premium Ultra Soft Chenille Bath Rug

$25.43

Buy Now Review It

100% Cotton INCLUDES: 1 bath rug DIMENSIONS: 21 inches x 34 inches SUPER SOFT: A stand-out accent for your bathroom floors, this soft bath rug features a looped noodle texture and gradient design. FABRIC DETAIL: Made of 100% cotton chenille with a non-skid backing for added safety. EASY CARE: Machine wash cold, gently and separately. Tumble dry low.