Refinery29

Emerie Bedding Collection Reversible Comforter

$93.90

Buy Now Review It

SET INCLUDES: 1 comforter, 2 shams, 1 reusable drawstring bag DIMENSIONS: Full/Queen: Comforter (90 inches x 90 inches), Shams (20 inches x 26 inches), Bag (16 inches x 25 inches) SUPER SOFT: This soothing tonal comforter set fades from lilac to white to deep purple. (Due to the scale of the pattern, design of actual sham may vary slightly from the product image.) FABRIC DETAIL: Made with 100% cotton twill fabric and 100% microfiber filling. EASY CARE: Machine wash cold, gently and separately. Tumble dry low.