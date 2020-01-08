Emerge Hair Care

Emerge Style Goals Definition & Control Hair Gel

Emerge Strong Hold hair gel is curly hair gel that gives all styles frizz control; this sculpting gel is blended with Fair Trade Organic Shea butter, Pequi Oil and Almond Milk. Get frizz control, slick hold and movement with this alcohol-free hair gel that shows up ready for every style. You'll love how this natural hair gel and curl gel leaves hair crunch-free. This hair styling gel by Emerge is a gummy hair gel that keeps braided styles and beyond soft and in-tact, this is also a kid's hair gel that offers frizz control as a gel for curly hair. Use this styling hair gel is also a hair gel for curly hair. Emerge's hair products are sulfate-free, paraben-free and cruelty-free, use this hair gel for frizz control on styles every day. Our curling gel is a hair gel for curly hair as well as a frizz control hair gel, thanks to shea butter. This hair gel and styling gel has been tested on our family and friends. Section to detangle hair before using this hair styling gel. Using fingers, apply this curl gel and sculpting gel from roots to ends for frizz control and ultimate strong hold. Emerge offers a full-range natural hair collection for all things curls. This Strong Hold Hair Gel works well with the Softening Conditioner, Moisture Lock Leave-In Conditioner, Frizz Eliminating Styling Butter, Strong Hold Styling Gel and 3 Minute Treatment Mask.