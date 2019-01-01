Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Pixie Market
Emerald Velvet Shoulder Tie Dress
$138.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Pixie Market
Featured in 1 story
What To Wear To A Winter Wedding
by
Georgia Murray
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Warehouse London
Soft Jacquard Asymmetric Dress
$123.00
from
Warehouse London
BUY
DETAILS
Tibi
Silk & Leather Slip Dress
$385.00
from
Tibi
BUY
DETAILS
Alice + Olivia
Gabby Beaded Blouson Tank Dress
$238.80
from
Alice + Olivia
BUY
DETAILS
Claire Richards
Sequin Dress
$165.00
from
Simply Be
BUY
More from Pixie Market
DETAILS
Pixie Market
Scoop Neck Knit Top
$62.00
from
Pixie Market
BUY
DETAILS
Pixie Market
Valeria Black Silky Flare Skirt
$109.00
from
Pixie Market
BUY
DETAILS
Pixie Market
Ruched Tie Front Maxi Dress
$122.00
from
Pixie Market
BUY
DETAILS
Pixie Market
Ivory Scrunchie Scarf
$22.00
from
Pixie Market
BUY
More from Dresses
DETAILS
Mara Hoffman
Extended Sizes Malika Dress
$395.00
from
Mara Hoffman
BUY
DETAILS
Sandy Liang
Bader Dress
$395.00
from
Sandy Liang
BUY
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Puff Sleeve Linen Wrap Mini Dress
$119.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Long Linen Dress
$89.90
from
Zara
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
These Are The 16 Styles That Are Selling Most On ASOS
When it comes to shopping, there are two routes you can take: investing in wardrobe staples or indulging in trends. Both have their obvious upsides, but
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
9 R29ers Pick The Best Workwear Pieces From Net-A-Porter's S...
With Marie Kondo controlling our every move, our closets are looking more cleared out than ever. But with all this spring cleaning comes a gaping hole
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted