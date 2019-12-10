Helzberg Diamonds

Emerald Three-stone Necklace In 10k Yellow Gold

$299.99

Buy Now Review It

At Helzberg Diamonds

As the birthstone for May, the emerald, a symbol of rebirth, is believed to grant the owner foresight, good fortune, and youth. Emerald, derived from the word smaragdus, meaning green in Greek, was mined in Egypt as early as 330 B.C. Today, most of the world's emeralds are mined in Colombia, Brazil, Afghanistan, and Zambia. The availability of high-quality emerald is limited; consequently, treatments to improve clarity are performed regularly. Caring for your emerald jewelry is a simple process that will ensure that your gemstone maintains its beautiful sparkle. The best way to keep your gem clean is to bring it to your local Helzberg Diamonds store for a complimentary cleaning and inspection. At home, you can brighten your emerald jewelry by gentling wiping the gemstone with a jewelry polishing cloth and warm water.