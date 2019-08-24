Search
Tate Union

Emerald-cut White Diamond Ring

$5280.00
At Barneys New York
Crafted of satin-finished 18k yellow gold, Tate Union's ring features a bezel-set emerald-cut white diamond at the face. The setting is embellished with four petite round white diamonds.
Featured in 1 story
15 Emerald Cut Engagement Rings Just Like J.Lo's
by Eliza Huber