Tiffany & Co.

Emerald-cut Diamond Engagement Ring In Platinum

$16300.00

Buy Now Review It

At Tiffany & Co

A stunning display of Tiffany’s masterful, technical craftsmanship, the concentric, rectangular rows of parallel facets enhance the presence and radiance of this beautiful emerald-cut diamond ring. To showcase the excellent color and clarity of the diamond, this design features a sleek band to allow the diamond to take center stage. At Tiffany, we ethically source our diamonds. Integrity and social responsibility are at the core of our sourcing practices.