Tiffany & Co.
Emerald-cut Diamond Engagement Ring In Platinum
$16300.00
At Tiffany & Co
A stunning display of Tiffany’s masterful, technical craftsmanship, the concentric, rectangular rows of parallel facets enhance the presence and radiance of this beautiful emerald-cut diamond ring. To showcase the excellent color and clarity of the diamond, this design features a sleek band to allow the diamond to take center stage. At Tiffany, we ethically source our diamonds. Integrity and social responsibility are at the core of our sourcing practices.