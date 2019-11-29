Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
Catbird
Emerald And Malachite Hoop (single)
$227.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Catbird
A close-hugging hoop with an emerald and highly-polished malachite like a small, old-fashioned marble (the best marble of the lot!). Sold as singles. See "Details" for specifics.
Need a few alternatives?
Catbird
Emerald And Malachite Hoop (single)
$227.00
from
Catbird
BUY
Aurate
Hoop Earrings
$800.00
from
Aurate
BUY
Aro Essentials
Hoop Threader Earring
$135.00
from
ARO
BUY
Luv Aj
Mini Donut Hoops
$75.00
from
Kith
BUY
More from Catbird
Catbird
Emerald And Malachite Hoop (single)
$227.00
from
Catbird
BUY
Catbird
Homespun Solitaire Ring
$530.00
from
Catbird
BUY
Catbird
Tiniest Key Charm Necklace
$38.00
from
Catbird
BUY
Catbird
Pearl Hoop Earrings
$176.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Earrings
Catbird
Emerald And Malachite Hoop (single)
$227.00
from
Catbird
BUY
Jennifer Zeuner
Benita Earrings
$286.00
$214.50
from
Jennifer Zeuner
BUY
Color Latino Jewelry
Customized Jade And Gold Initial Earring
$33.80
$27.04
from
Etsy
BUY
Birdsong
Medium Gold Hoops
£35.00
from
Birdsong
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted