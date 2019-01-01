Search
Products fromShopShoesBooties
SOREL

Emelie Lace-up Leather Booties

$160.00$112.00
At Saks Fifth Avenue
Iconic waterproof booties featuring back pull tab. Leather upper. Round toe. Lace-up vamp. Canvas and synthetic lining. Rubber sole. Padded insole. Imported.
Featured in 1 story
Boots Are Finally On Sale—And They're Good
by Rebekkah Easley