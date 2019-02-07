Search
Products fromShopShoesBoots
SOREL

Emelie Lace

$200.00$150.00
At Zappos
Item Information SKU: #8894395. The SOREL® Emelie Lace boot has a chic silhouette and a comfortable fit that will keep you looking and feeling good even on the rainiest of days.Waterproof full grain leather and suede upper.
Featured in 1 story
Sorel Has Every Boot You Need This Winter
by Rebekkah Easley