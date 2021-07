Embryolisse

Embryolisse Lait-crème Concentré Moisturiser

The cult French skincare product that is known as the 24hr Miracle Cream! Favoured by dermatologists and makeup artists for decades, Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentrè is finally available in Australia! Beauty insiders' secret weapon, this creamy milk moisturiser triples as a masque, cleanser and primer.