Miessial

Embroidery Round Neck Mini Dress

$34.99

Buy Now Review It

100% Cotton Button closure Hand Wash Only ❤ Material: 100% Cotton; Hollow out embroidery fabric, soft and comfortable wear, breath freely!! ❤ Features: Cute cotton babydoll mini dress, simple round neck and cap sleeve design, one button closure, above knee length, loose fit style with pleated detailing, honorable and pretty, this casual babydoll dress great for every ladies, girls and womens ❤ Occassions: Women's summer loose mini dress with embroidery hollow out deaign, perfect for casual daliy life, office, school, church, party, wedding guest, beach, date, holiday, homecoming ect ❤ Garment care: Hand wash in cold water recommend, hang dry, low temperature ironing if necessary ❤ Size Note: 0-2, 4-6, 8-10 please refer to our sizing information in the picture description to choose your size. Thanks for your understanding