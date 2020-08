Hope for Flowers

Embroidered Yellow Edwardian Dress

$150.00

Buy Now Review It

At Hope For Flowers

Rose motif embroidered organic cotton lawn dress has a high neck with ladder lace inserts and ruffled frill. Matching slip liner. Back zipper. Model is 5’9” and is wearing size S. Fits true to size. All sample sale items are final sale and not returnable.