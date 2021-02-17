Canyon Trails

Embroidered Western Cowboy Boots

$39.99

Buy Now Review It

Rubber sole Shaft measures approximately Mid Calf from arch RUNS LARGE: Half sizes should order size down. CLASSIC DESIGN AND EASY TO OUTFIT: These cowboy boots have a classic embroidery design. They are 100% original high quality boots that look great with jeans, shorts, dresses, and just about everything you can think of. DURABLE PAIR OF BOOTS: Forget about cheap, low quality shoes that don’t last. These special boots feature a long – lasting thick rubber outsole that is forgiving with every stride and step. PULL TABS FOR EASY ON AND OFF: pull these on and slip off these cute boots without any hassle. HELP YOURSELF FEEL COMFORTABLE: A flexible outsole on these western boots allow you to run, dance and jump around while feeling totally comfortable and in control. MAKES THE GREATEST GIFT: These Cowboy Boots would be the best affordable gift for your Mom, friend or anyone close to you. LIMITED SUPPLY Enjoy the night out in these Classic Cowboy Boots by Canyon Trails. All our shoes are custom made and 100% original high quality. These classic cowboy boots feature a faux leather upper and long lasting rubber outsole that is extremely durable. A comfortable cushioned footbed to protect your feet. Place Your Order Now As Quantities Are Limited!