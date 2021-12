Nigel Preston | Free People

Style No. 64937261; Color Code: 112 Drift off to dreamland in this stunning pajama top, featured in a plush velvet fabrication and oversized button-up design with embroidered detailing throughout for an added touch of texture. Oversized front pouch pockets Classic collar detail Button closures Care/Import Hand Wash Cold Import