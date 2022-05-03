Maeve

Embroidered Sweater Top

$130.00 $69.95

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 4114611020017; Color Code: 010 The delicate embroidered strawberries on this knitted sweater liven up any cold-weather outfit. About Maeve The name "Maeve" references a purple flower, a Greek goddess, and a famously beautiful Irish warrior queen. In light of these inspirations, it's no surprise that their collection is structured yet delicate, a representation of beauty and strength at once. Each Maeve design is refined, flattering, and - best of all - exclusively ours. 60% cotton, 38% acrylic, 1% polyamide, 1% elastane Pullover styling Hand wash Imported Dimensions Standard: 19.75"L Maeve The name "Maeve" references a purple flower, a Greek goddess, and a famously beautiful Irish warrior queen. In light of these inspirations, it's no surprise that their collection is structured yet delicate, a representation of beauty and strength at once. Each Maeve design is refined, flattering, and - best of all - exclusively ours.