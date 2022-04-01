Stoney Clover Lane x Target

Embroidered Smileys Baseball Hat – Light Yellow

Specifications Closure Type: Pull On Sizing: Womens Material: 100% Cotton Brim or Bill Length: 2.75 Inches Crown Height: 6.25 Inches Care and Cleaning: Hand Wash & Drying Instructions Not Provided Street Date: April 2, 2022 TCIN: 83814658 UPC: 195994893674 Item Number (DPCI): 251-10-4183 Origin: Imported Description If you're looking for a stylish and practical addition to your accessory collection, look no further than this Embroidered Smileys Baseball Hat from Stoney Clover Lane x Target. Crafted from 100% cotton for soft, reliable comfort, this classic baseball cap is designed with embroidered white smiley faces over a light yellow backdrop for fun style. Plus, the curved brim is perfect for shielding your eyes from the sun. Lifestyle brand Stoney Clover Lane sparks self-expression through its line of candy-colored, customizable accessories. Now Stoney Clover Lane x Target brings you a limited-time warm-weather collection with countless options to mix, match and personalize – wherever your adventures may take you. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.