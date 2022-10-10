Maeve

Embroidered Slim Buttondown

$130.00 $55.96

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 4110318350054; Color Code: 079 Cotton Front pocket Button front Hand wash Imported Dimensions Standard: 29.75"L Petites: 28"L Plus: 30.25"L Maeve The name "Maeve" references a purple flower, a Greek goddess, and a famously beautiful Irish warrior queen. In light of these inspirations, it's no surprise that their collection is structured yet delicate, a representation of beauty and strength at once. Each Maeve design is refined, flattering, and - best of all - exclusively ours.