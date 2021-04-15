Jennifer Behr

Embroidered Scattered Pearl Mask

$198.00

Buy Now Review It

At Jennifer Behr

Since we're all wearing masks to protect ourselves and others, we created luxuriously embellished versions, to stay safe and chic at the same time. The Embroidered Scattered Pearl Mask features Swarovski pearls of varying sizes, hand-embroidered in our Brooklyn studio to create a mermaid-worthy formation inspired by the deep sea. The mask's base is a versatile ivory color, in a protective and skin-safe cotton fabric. Each mask has an interior pocket for an air filter. Each mask comes with two activated carbon PM 2.5 filters that fit into the interior pocket of the mask. For medical reasons, this item is FINAL SALE.