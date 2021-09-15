Search
Joanna Gaines X Anthropologie

Embroidered Sadie Pillow

$68.00
At Anthropologie
Mixing delicate tones with bohemian style, this embellished pillow is designed by Joanna Gaines in collaboration with Anthropologie. With hand-embroidered symbols and cotton tassels, it makes for a lovely addition to a soft, understated space.
