J.Crew

Embroidered Ruffle-sleeve Top

$59.50 $53.99

Buy Now Review It

At J.Crew

Product Details When we want jeans and a tee to feel like more than just jeans and a tee, we reach for this sweet shirt with allover embroidery and cute ruffles down the sides. By buying cotton products from J.Crew, you're supporting more responsibly grown cotton through the Better Cotton Initiative. Cotton. Machine wash. Import. Item AW135.