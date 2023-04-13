& Other Stories

Embroidered Ruffle Mini Dress

$159.00

Buy Now Review It

At & Other Stories

Embroidered ruffle mini dress crafted from shirting quality cotton poplin. Featuring block-coloured panels, a decorative embroidered ruffled yoke and high-cut neckline, short gathered sleeves and a voluminous gathered skirt. Finished with a centre back zip and hook and eye closure. Length of dress: 89cm / 35" (EU 36 / UK 8 / US 4) This piece is part of our limited co-lab collection with Sindiso Khumalo, the South African designer known for her bold, bright, feminine aesthetic with storytelling at the heart of her creations.