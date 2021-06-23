Anthropologie

Embroidered Off-the-shoulder Mini Dress

$120.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 62835467; Color Code: 041 Cotton Embroidered detail Ruffled trim Side slant pockets Off-the-shoulder silhouette Pullover styling Machine wash Imported Dimensions Standard falls 29.75" from neckline; hem hits above the knee Petite falls 28" from neckline; hem hits above the knee Plus falls 31.75" from neckline; hem hits above the knee Model Notes Model is 5'10"