Quality natural fabrics are valued highly at Etro - the brand expresses a kind of refined, intellectual fashion that blends handcrafted skills with creative innovation, as well as fusing timeless materials with contemporary silhouettes. These blue jeans are beautifully embellished with an embroidered floral design. Crafted in Italy from a cotton blend, these elegant design features a high rise, a waistband with belt loops, a button and zip fly, a five pocket design, a slim fit, a cropped length and frayed edges.