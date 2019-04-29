Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Zara
Embroidered Dress With String Belt
£39.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
Short sleeve dress with a plunging V-neck. Featuring an A-line silhouette, front patch pockets, matching embroidered appliqués, front button fastening and a belt in matching fabric.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Piamita
Poppy Dress
$322.00
from
Les Nouvelles
BUY
DETAILS
Nicholas
Tech Bonded Curve Panel Dress
$645.00
$322.00
from
Le Box Blanc
BUY
DETAILS
M&S Collection
Patchwork Print Half Sleeve Midi Dress
$80.00
from
Marks & Spencer London
BUY
DETAILS
Missoni
Zigzag Print Wool One-shoulder Dress
$1260.00
from
Stylebop
BUY
More from Zara
DETAILS
Zara
Blue Collection Metallic Leather Mid-heel Shoes
$99.90
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Faux Leather Pants
$69.90
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Seamed Mini Dress
£29.99
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Zw Premium Slim Boyfriend Jeans In Laguna Blue
$69.90
from
Zara
BUY
More from Dresses
DETAILS
Free People
Coronado Maxi Dress
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Eloquii
V-neck A-line Dress
$99.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Dobby Puff Sleeve Babydoll Dress
$69.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Wilfred
Only Slip Dress
$118.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted