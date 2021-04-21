Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Bed & Bath
Anthropologie
Embroidered Dorthea Duvet Cover
$298.00
$134.96
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Embroidered Dorthea Duvet Cover
Need a few alternatives?
Uniqlo
Heattech Full-size Blanket
BUY
$69.90
Uniqlo
Linoto
100% Linen Sheet Sets
BUY
$269.00
Linoto
PACT
Pillowcase 2-pack
BUY
$32.00
$40.00
PACT
Nest Bedding
Natural Hybrid Latex
BUY
$1529.10
$1699.00
Nest Bedding
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Gia Giraffe Planter
BUY
$34.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Sunburst Trinket Dish
BUY
$12.80
$16.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Zahara Vase
BUY
$28.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Agate Cheese Board
BUY
$62.40
$78.00
Anthropologie
More from Bed & Bath
Uniqlo
Heattech Full-size Blanket
BUY
$69.90
Uniqlo
Linoto
100% Linen Sheet Sets
BUY
$269.00
Linoto
PACT
Pillowcase 2-pack
BUY
$32.00
$40.00
PACT
Nest Bedding
Natural Hybrid Latex
BUY
$1529.10
$1699.00
Nest Bedding
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted