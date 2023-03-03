Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Skirts
BILLY T
Embroidered Denim Asymmetric Skirt
$128.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Bloomingdale's
Need a few alternatives?
Mother Denim
The Pleated Maxi Skirt Fray
BUY
$206.50
$295.00
Mother Denim
Khaite
Levine Denim Skirt
BUY
$480.00
Shopbop
Calvin Klein
High Rise Denim Maxi Skirt
BUY
$143.00
Calvin Klein
BILLY T
Embroidered Denim Asymmetric Skirt
BUY
$128.00
Bloomingdale's
More from BILLY T
BILLY T
Reusable Face Covering
BUY
$11.74
$12.99
Amazon
More from Skirts
Mother Denim
The Pleated Maxi Skirt Fray
BUY
$206.50
$295.00
Mother Denim
Khaite
Levine Denim Skirt
BUY
$480.00
Shopbop
Calvin Klein
High Rise Denim Maxi Skirt
BUY
$143.00
Calvin Klein
BILLY T
Embroidered Denim Asymmetric Skirt
BUY
$128.00
Bloomingdale's
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted