Savage x Fenty

Embroidered Bralette

$39.95

Buy Now Review It

At Savage x Fenty

Details Show off in our Savage X Pride Embroidered Bralette. Featuring rainbow and "Pride" script embroidery that beautifully decorates the front of this bralette. SXF will make a flat donation of $250,000 from the sale of the June Pride capsule collection that will be distributed among five organizations supporting LGBTQIA+ communities, in partnership with Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF). To learn more about the grant-recipient organizations: The Audre Lorde Project, The Caribbean Equality Project, INC., GLAAD, Trans Latin@ Coalition & Trans Wellness Center, go to ClaraLionelFoundation.org. Pride Capsule Collection Limited-edition All gender Unlined Scoop neck Tulle front body with rainbow & "Pride" script embroidery insets. Powermesh wing U-back Adjustable straps Front Side Panel: 63% Polyester, 37%Nylon; Front Panel: 100% Polyester; Back Panel: 88% Nylon, 12% Elastane Hand wash cold, do not wring, do not tumble dry, line dry Imported #SavageXFenty