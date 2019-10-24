Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Bed & Bath
Anthropologie
Embroidered Argenta Duvet Cover
$228.00
$80.97
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Chambray supplies the perfect weight for this crisp bedding set, finished with a flourish of beautiful embroidery.
Need a few alternatives?
DENY Designs
Holli Zollinger Amai Throw Blanket Gray
$79.00
$55.30
from
Target.com
BUY
Gravity
Gravity Blanket
$249.00
from
Amazon
BUY
PeachSkinSheets
Peachskinsheets Night Sweats
$89.95
from
Amazon
BUY
promoted
Therapedic
Therapedic® Trucool® Mattress Pad
$149.99
from
Bed Bath & Beyond
BUY
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Zoysia Platter
$68.00
$29.97
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Alvin Chutney Bowl
$48.00
$17.97
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Silvia Molcajete Bowl And Pestle
$78.00
$29.97
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Lilly Table Lamp Base
$248.00
$98.97
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Bed & Bath
DENY Designs
Holli Zollinger Amai Throw Blanket Gray
$79.00
$55.30
from
Target.com
BUY
Gravity
Gravity Blanket
$249.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Philo
Ergonomic Smart Music Sleep Pillow
$199.99
$144.49
from
Amazon
BUY
Leachco
Snoogle Total Body Pillow
$59.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted