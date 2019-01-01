CalExotics

Embrace™ - Love Balls

$54.50

Buy Now Review It

At CalExotics

Powerful dual motors drive our beautiful and potent Embrace™ - Love Balls. This premium vibrating Kegel exerciser has an easy retrieval cord and is crafted from luxurious, body-safe silicone, making it safe and fun to use. You’ll love the seven functions of intense vibration, pulsation, and escalation that this vibrator offers, as well as the easy touch push button control – just hold for 3 seconds to turn off after you’ve been turned on. These sweet balls are completely USB rechargeable and come with a charging cord. A complete charge finishes in 70 minutes, too. And, the massager runs on the highest speed setting for 1 hour and the lowest speed for 1.5 hours. With cord and love balls made of silicone and decor of ABS with silver plating, these waterproof wonders are durable, safe, and strong. For a great new adventure in the bedroom - whether you’re enjoying yourself solo or with a partner, Embrace™ - Love Balls will get those ‘good vibrations’ going. Find the passionate enjoyment you crave and achieve incredible satisfaction. If you’re ready for the best in satisfaction, then our awesome sex toy will help you reach all the sensation you want, and lead you to a more thrilling sensual experience and gratification that can’t be beaten.