United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Athleta X Alicia Keys
Embrace Jacket
$199.00$139.99
At Athleta
FOR: Layering up to and from your workout FEEL: Plush stretch fleece has a soft, brushed interior FAVE: Limited-edition style co-created with Alicia Keys, made inclusive by design #467209 Show More 62% Cotton/32% Polyester/6% Spandex BREATHABLE: Airflow moves easily through the garment Machine wash and dry. Imported. Show More Relaxed with room to move Length hits above the knee Body length in size medium: Regular: 36.5" Body length in size Plus/2X: Regular: 38" Show More