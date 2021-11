WVN.

Embrace Cardigan

$144.00

Buy Now Review It

At WVN.

Enjoy the warm embrace of our organic cotton and modal fleece fabric in this longline wrap-style cardigan. Available in incense, creamy fog, or classic black, it's the perfect complement to our Relaxed Pant and feels amazingly soft, just like warm and welcoming hug. Luxe fleece - 70% modal / 26% organic cotton / 4% spandex Pockets Wrap style